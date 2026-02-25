ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh To Join With Team At Chennai Ahead Of High-Stakes Clash Against Zimbabwe - Report

Rinku Singh is reportedly set to return on Wednesday evening
He left for home on Tuesday due to a family emergency
India will play against Zimbabwe on February 26, Thursday
A major crisis hit India when Rinku Singh, their much dependent finisher, had to fly home on February 24, Tuesday, due to a family emergency. India are in the middle of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and they are all set to play Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match on February 26, Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of that Rinku's leave add uncertainty of his availability for the game.
Relieving the Indian team management, reports have suggested on February 25 that Rinku Singh is all set to return and join the team on the evening of Wednesday, February 25 and will be available for selection against Zimbabwe. While the exact reason of his leave was not confirmed, sources revealed Rinku's father, who is suffering from liver cancer, had his situation deteriorate which made the team India cricketer rush back to home. The team management confirmed that he has returned home for the emergency.
Rinku is not having a great outing with the bat in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He finally got his much-awaited opportunity in the T20 World Cup by replacing Jitesh Sharma, but the competition has really not panned out well for him. He will look to change things when he features in the team next time India field their side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Rinku Singh's Scores In ICC T20 World Cup 2026
USA 5 (11)
Namibia 1 (6)
Pakistan 11 (4)
Netherlands 6 (3)
South Africa 0 (2)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India's Situation
India opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign with a 76-run loss against South Africa. It ended up being a one-sided affair and India were beaten comprehensively. Their net run rate also took a heavy beating, which meant, not only India will have to win their next two games against Zimbabwe and South Africa, but they will also have to hope that some results go their way in order to be in contention for the qualification. Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir will look to start with the controllables and win their next match against Zimbabwe.