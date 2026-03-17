LA Clippers Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Spurs Survive Late Rally To Edge Clippers 119-115

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland, center, reacts with forward Isaiah Jackson, left, and guard Jordan Miller after a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

1/9 San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





2/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Cam Christie, right, shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





3/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22), guard Bennedict Mathurin, forward Isaiah Jackson (23), and guard Cam Christie (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





4/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Carter Bryant, center, and guard Devin Vassell during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





5/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





6/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders, left, reacts with forward John Collins during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





7/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin, center, drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, left, and guard De'Aaron Fox during the second half of an NBA basketball in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





8/9 San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, left, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders vie for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





9/9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland, right, shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun





