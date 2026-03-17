LA Clippers Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Spurs Survive Late Rally To Edge Clippers 119-115
The San Antonio Spurs narrowly escaped with a 119-115 win over a Kawhi-less Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, 17 March, kicking off their road trip after a 5-1 home stand. The Spurs overcame an early 17-3 deficit, with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle attacking the rim and Wemby dominating the boards to turn a 14-point halftime deficit into a 66-52 lead. San Antonio extended their advantage to 24 in the third, but sloppy play and a Clippers surge cut the lead to two possessions late. Key minutes from Wemby, clutch runs, and two timely foul calls helped the Spurs hold off LA, securing a hard-fought victory in a back-and-forth thriller.
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