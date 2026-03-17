Man City Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola's Men Aim To Overturn 3-0 Deficit At Home

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on March 18 (Wednesday). Real Madrid produced a sensational performance in their home match and secured a 3-0 lead in the tie after the first leg. Fede Valverde's stunning hat-trick has powered the Los Blancos in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg at Manchester City's home. Although not in the best of form, Alvaro Arbeloa's side has been clinical in the last match. They will look to retain the lead and enter the quarter-final. City, meanwhile, have an uphill task of overturning a massive deficit. But with Erling Haaland leading their frontline, Pep Guardiola's side will believe on their capabilities. Check real-time updates of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match with us.

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