Man City Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola's Men Aim To Overturn 3-0 Deficit At Home

Man City Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow live score updates of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL round of 16 second leg match from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League football-Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on March 18 (Wednesday). Real Madrid produced a sensational performance in their home match and secured a 3-0 lead in the tie after the first leg. Fede Valverde's stunning hat-trick has powered the Los Blancos in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg at Manchester City's home. Although not in the best of form, Alvaro Arbeloa's side has been clinical in the last match. They will look to retain the lead and enter the quarter-final. City, meanwhile, have an uphill task of overturning a massive deficit. But with Erling Haaland leading their frontline, Pep Guardiola's side will believe on their capabilities. Check real-time updates of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match with us.
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Man City Vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Welcome

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Real Madrid’s trip to Manchester to face Man City in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are announced.

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