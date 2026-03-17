Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE Score, Champions League RO16: Superlaget Out To Create History In Portugal

Bodo/Glimt's Sondre Brunstad Fet scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture featuring Bodo/Glimt and Sporting CP at José Alvalade Stadium. The Norwegian side are 3-0 up from the first leg and are 90 minutes away from creating history and reaching the quarter-finals of the marquee tourney. However, Sporting CP come into this match after a week of rest following the postponement of their match against Tondela. The 3-0 defeat in Norway might have left them shaken, but a raucous support could and an early goal could tingle the nerves of the Norwegian side. Catch the live score and updates from the Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

17 Mar 2026, 09:33:56 pm IST Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Team News Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Goncalves have served their suspensions and will return to the Sporting CP side. However, they will be without Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas – both out with knee injuries – and Geovany Quenda (broken foot). There are also question marks about the fitness of Giorgi Kochorashvili. Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have no injury problems and will likely field the same playing XI they have used in their last five Champions League matches.

17 Mar 2026, 09:09:43 pm IST Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: History Beckons For Norwegian Side Bodo/Glimt clinched their fifth straight Champions League win last week and have a strong record when leading by three goals after the 1st leg in UEFA ties. The Norwegian side are aiming to become the first Norwegian club to reach the quarter-finals since 1997.