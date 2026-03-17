Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE Score, Champions League RO16: Superlaget Out To Create History In Portugal

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Team News
Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Goncalves have served their suspensions and will return to the Sporting CP side. However, they will be without Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas – both out with knee injuries – and Geovany Quenda (broken foot). There are also question marks about the fitness of Giorgi Kochorashvili.
Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have no injury problems and will likely field the same playing XI they have used in their last five Champions League matches.
Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: History Beckons For Norwegian Side
Bodo/Glimt clinched their fifth straight Champions League win last week and have a strong record when leading by three goals after the 1st leg in UEFA ties. The Norwegian side are aiming to become the first Norwegian club to reach the quarter-finals since 1997.
Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Match Info
The match between Sporting CP and Bodo/Glimt will be played on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with Swiss referee Sandro Schaerer in charge.