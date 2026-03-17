Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE Score, Champions League RO16: Superlaget Out To Create History In Portugal

Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE Score: Bodo/Glimt are 3-0 up from the first leg and are on the verge of history as they take on Sporting CP in the second leg of their Round Of 16 tie at the José Alvalade Stadium

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-
Bodo/Glimt's Sondre Brunstad Fet scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture featuring Bodo/Glimt and Sporting CP at José Alvalade Stadium. The Norwegian side are 3-0 up from the first leg and are 90 minutes away from creating history and reaching the quarter-finals of the marquee tourney. However, Sporting CP come into this match after a week of rest following the postponement of their match against Tondela. The 3-0 defeat in Norway might have left them shaken, but a raucous support could and an early goal could tingle the nerves of the Norwegian side. Catch the live score and updates from the Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt match, right here
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Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Team News

Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Goncalves have served their suspensions and will return to the Sporting CP side. However, they will be without Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas – both out with knee injuries – and Geovany Quenda (broken foot). There are also question marks about the fitness of Giorgi Kochorashvili.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt have no injury problems and will likely field the same playing XI they have used in their last five Champions League matches.

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: History Beckons For Norwegian Side

Bodo/Glimt clinched their fifth straight Champions League win last week and have a strong record when leading by three goals after the 1st leg in UEFA ties. The Norwegian side are aiming to become the first Norwegian club to reach the quarter-finals since 1997.

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Match Info

The match between Sporting CP and Bodo/Glimt will be played on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, with Swiss referee Sandro Schaerer in charge.

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