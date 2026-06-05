India Vs Tajikistan Football Live Score, International Friendly: Blue Tigers' Starting XIs Out - No Ryan Williams

India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Jamil Needs A Performance
March 31 - 2026: India 2-1 Hong Kong
May 27 - 2026: India 0-2 Jamaica
May 30 - 2026: India 0-1 Zimbabwe
India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs Out
IND XI: Gurpreet Singh (C), Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Macarton Louis Nickson, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh, Ricky John, Edmund Lalrindika, Vikram Pratap Singh.
TJK XI: Rustam Yatimov, Vahdat Hanonov, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Tabrez Islomov, M Karimov, Ehsoni Panshanbe, Salokhiddin Irgashev, Alisher Shukurov, Alisher Dzhalilov (C), Sheriddin Boboev, Shervoni Mabetshoev
India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: IND Coach Khalid Jamil Ahead Of The Game
"We are working with a mixed group of several young boys, who are taking their first steps at the international level, along with experienced players. While a few player availability issues made things challenging, I want to thank every player who came to represent the country, and the clubs that supported the national team by releasing them. I am also grateful to our support staff for their hard work and commitment throughout. We will continue working together, learning from every match, and moving forward as a team."
India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong
Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh