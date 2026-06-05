India Vs Tajikistan Football Live Score, International Friendly: Blue Tigers' Starting XIs Out - No Ryan Williams

India Vs Tajikistan, Unity Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs TJK in the international friendly match at Hisor Central Stadium, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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India Vs Zimbabwe, Unity Cup 2026: match report
India lost 0-1 to Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off match at The Valley, London, on Saturday, May 30. X/Indian Football
Welcome to the live coverage of the International football friendly featuring the Indian men’s football team against Tajikistan in the first of two international friendlies in Hisor on Friday, June 5. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium, with the second game scheduled for June 9. The Blue Tigers come into this match on the back of two defeats at the Unity Cup in London in which they lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 Zimbabwe. Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs TJK in the international friendly match at Hisor Central Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Jamil Needs A Performance

March 31 - 2026: India 2-1 Hong Kong
May 27 - 2026: India 0-2 Jamaica
May 30 - 2026: India 0-1 Zimbabwe

India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs Out

IND XI: Gurpreet Singh (C), Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Macarton Louis Nickson, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh, Ricky John, Edmund Lalrindika, Vikram Pratap Singh.

TJK XI: Rustam Yatimov, Vahdat Hanonov, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Tabrez Islomov, M Karimov, Ehsoni Panshanbe, Salokhiddin Irgashev, Alisher Shukurov, Alisher Dzhalilov (C), Sheriddin Boboev, Shervoni Mabetshoev

India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: IND Coach Khalid Jamil Ahead Of The Game

"We are working with a mixed group of several young boys, who are taking their first steps at the international level, along with experienced players. While a few player availability issues made things challenging, I want to thank every player who came to represent the country, and the clubs that supported the national team by releasing them. I am also grateful to our support staff for their hard work and commitment throughout. We will continue working together, learning from every match, and moving forward as a team."

India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Barla, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Macarton Nickson, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong

Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary, Vikram Partap Singh

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