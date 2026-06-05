India Vs Tajikistan Football Live Score, International Friendly: Blue Tigers' Starting XIs Out - No Ryan Williams

India lost 0-1 to Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off match at The Valley, London, on Saturday, May 30. X/Indian Football

Welcome to the live coverage of the International football friendly featuring the Indian men’s football team against Tajikistan in the first of two international friendlies in Hisor on Friday, June 5. Both matches will take place at the Hisor Central Stadium, with the second game scheduled for June 9. The Blue Tigers come into this match on the back of two defeats at the Unity Cup in London in which they lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 Zimbabwe. Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs TJK in the international friendly match at Hisor Central Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jun 2026, 08:09:08 pm IST India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Jamil Needs A Performance March 31 - 2026: India 2-1 Hong Kong

May 27 - 2026: India 0-2 Jamaica

May 30 - 2026: India 0-1 Zimbabwe



5 Jun 2026, 07:50:33 pm IST India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Starting XIs Out IND XI: Gurpreet Singh (C), Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Macarton Louis Nickson, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh, Ricky John, Edmund Lalrindika, Vikram Pratap Singh. TJK XI: Rustam Yatimov, Vahdat Hanonov, Zoir Dzhuraboev, Tabrez Islomov, M Karimov, Ehsoni Panshanbe, Salokhiddin Irgashev, Alisher Shukurov, Alisher Dzhalilov (C), Sheriddin Boboev, Shervoni Mabetshoev

5 Jun 2026, 07:41:39 pm IST India vs Tajikistan Live Score, International Friendly 2026: IND Coach Khalid Jamil Ahead Of The Game "We are working with a mixed group of several young boys, who are taking their first steps at the international level, along with experienced players. While a few player availability issues made things challenging, I want to thank every player who came to represent the country, and the clubs that supported the national team by releasing them. I am also grateful to our support staff for their hard work and commitment throughout. We will continue working together, learning from every match, and moving forward as a team."