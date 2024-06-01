Rahul Bheke is an Indian professional football player who plays as a defender for the Indian Super League club Mumbai City and the Indian national team. He began his football journey playing for local clubs and school teams in Mumbai before joining the youth setup of Mahindra United.

In 2011, Bheke made his professional debut with Air India in the I-League, India's top-tier football league at the time. He spent two seasons with Air India, making 23 appearances. After Air India's relegation from the I-League, Bheke joined Mumbai Tigers in 2013, although he did not make any appearances for the club.

In January 2014, Bheke signed with Mumbai FC, marking his return to the I-League. He made his debut for the club on 15th January against Mohun Bagan in the Federation Cup. Bheke scored his first professional goal on 7th April 2015 against Bengaluru FC, helping Mumbai earn a 1-1 draw.

In 2015, Bheke joined East Bengal, another prominent I-League club. He made his debut for the club on 23rd January 2016 in the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan. Bheke spent two seasons with East Bengal, making 25 appearances.

During his time with East Bengal, Bheke had loan spells with Kerala Blasters and Pune City in the Indian Super League (ISL). He made 12 appearances for Kerala Blasters in the 2015 season and 10 appearances for Pune City in the 2016 season.

In 2017, Bheke was drafted by Bengaluru FC, one of the new entrants in the ISL. He made his debut for the club on 23rd August 2017 in an AFC Cup match. Bheke played a crucial role in Bengaluru FC's success during his four-year stint with the club. He was part of the team that won the ISL title in the 2018-19 season, scoring the decisive goal in the final against FC Goa. Bheke made a total of 70 appearances for Bengaluru FC, scoring 5 goals.

In August 2021, Bheke joined his hometown club Mumbai City on a two-year deal. He made his debut for the club on 22nd November 2021 in a 3-0 win against FC Goa.

Bheke has been a regular for Mumbai City, making 58 appearances and scoring 2 goals as of May 2024. He played a key role in helping the team win the ISL Winners' Shield in the 2022-23 season and the ISL Cup in the 2023-24 season.

On the international stage, Bheke received his first call-up to the Indian national team in 2019 after his impressive performances in the ISL. He made his debut for India on 5th June 2019 against Curaçao in the King's Cup.

Bheke has since become a regular member of the Indian national team, representing the country in various tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

As of May 2024, Bheke has made 27 appearances for the Indian national team, scoring 1 goal. He was part of the Indian team that won the SAFF Championship in 2021 and 2023, as well as the Tri-Nation Series and Intercontinental Cup in 2023.