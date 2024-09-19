Football

Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Nizams Face Sunil Chhetri's The Blues In Sree Kanteerava

Follow the live scores and updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC, right here

19 September 2024
Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC players before the ISL match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Photo: ISL/FSDL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru have started their campaign with a 1-0 win over East Bengal in their opening match of the new ISL season. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, is the only team left to play a match in the ISL 2024-25 season. Follow the live scores and updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC, right here
ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC

Starting XIs are out. Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC have declared their starting XIs. Bengaluru FC have not included the captain Sunil Chhetri in the starting XI. he will come as a substitute.

Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Live Scores: The Venue Of Match

Sree Kanteerava Stadium is the venue of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC. It is also the home ground of the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC. It is the largest sports complex in Bengaluru and is one of the biggest football stadiums in India.

Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: ISL

Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Live Scores: When Match Starts?

Bengaluru FC host Hyderabad FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

