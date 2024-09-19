Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Live Score: The Nizams Face Sunil Chhetri's The Blues In Sree Kanteerava

Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC players before the ISL match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Photo: ISL/FSDL

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru have started their campaign with a 1-0 win over East Bengal in their opening match of the new ISL season. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, is the only team left to play a match in the ISL 2024-25 season. Follow the live scores and updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC, right here

19 Sept 2024, 07:04:37 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC Starting XIs are out. Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC have declared their starting XIs. Bengaluru FC have not included the captain Sunil Chhetri in the starting XI. he will come as a substitute. 📋 Here's your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face Bengaluru FC today!



19 Sept 2024, 06:57:04 pm IST Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL Live Scores: The Venue Of Match Sree Kanteerava Stadium is the venue of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC. It is also the home ground of the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC. It is the largest sports complex in Bengaluru and is one of the biggest football stadiums in India. Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: ISL