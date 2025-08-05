‘Nothing Has Changed’: Kashmiri Leaders On Six Years Of Art 370 Revocation

Six years on, while Kashmiri leaders say not much has changed since August 5, 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders applaud the move, claiming it curbed militancy and stopped stone pelting.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Article 370 abrogation day protest in Jammu and Kashmir
Article 370 abrogation day protest in Jammu and Kashmir Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • On Article 370 abrogation anniversary, the PDP, Congress, and NC protests are not barred from taking out protest marches.

  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is hopeful the BJP will restore statehood in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Former minister and People's Democratic Front president Hakeem Yaseen has not forgotten the intervening night of August 4 and 5 in 2019. While the central government planned to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, assured to it by Article 370 of the Constitution, Yaseen was suddenly yanked away and locked up.

His detention lasted over nine months. Another colleague and former minister, Syed Basharat Bukhari, was placed under house arrest that lasted longer than a year. He emerged free in September 2020.

Six years on, while Kashmiri leaders say not much has changed since August 5, 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders applaud the move, claiming it curbed militancy and stopped stone pelting.

On Tuesday, the PDP said it was prevented from taking out a protest march from its Srinagar office, while the Congress party also said that the administration foiled its protest march.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti | - PTI
‘Unwarranted’: Several J&K Leaders Claim House Arrest On Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

BY Outlook News Desk

The Congress had planned a dharna at the Maulana Azad road in city centre Lal Chowk, which it wanted to block as a mark of protest. However, said a party leader, a heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed at the gate that did not allow them to move out. Senior Congress leader and former Minister G A Mir, said, "The Congress party has always empowered people, and we are the only party that can provide constitutional safeguards to Jammu and Kashmir."

The ruling National Conference party's vice president and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, said earlier that his party hoped that the central government would legislate in this session of Parliament to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was also revoked on August 5, 2019. Abdullah's National Conference said the police barred its leaders from holding a protest march on the anniversary and from stepping out of their offices. Party workers were also prevented from joining the demonstration in Srinagar.

Slices of Kashmir: A protest against the scrapping of Article 370 - null
From 1987 Assembly Election To Article 370 Abrogation, Watershed Moments In Kashmir's History

BY Outlook Bureau

Led by NC Kashmir president Showkat Ahmad Mir, MLAs and senior leaders assembled at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah. They raised slogans against the Centre's decisions taken on August 5, 2019, and called for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI said the party leaders raised slogans like "Black laws are not acceptable" and "Restore Articles 370 and 35A", the protesters tried to march towards the Lal Chowk city centre but were not allowed to step out of the party office complex by police.

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told PTI police did not allow the party leaders to move out and even "pushed some leaders".

"Our MLA Salman Sagar was injured in the melee. He suffered foot injuries," Dar was quoted by the agency.

Ruckus during 1st session of J-K Assembly - PTI
Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370

BY Outlook News Desk

This anniversary of the abrogation, with Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh being carved out as separate Union Territories, also marks political one-upmanship among the region's parties, especially on the demand for statehood.

Opposition parties, including the PDP, have criticised Abdullah for adopting a soft approach towards the BJP and for failing to deliver on developmental promises. However, the NC has blamed the PDP for the current political situation, saying that if the party had not joined the government with the BJP, things wouldn't have stood as they are now.

All major political parties in Kashmir, including the Congress, PDP, and ruling NC, have denounced the August 5, 2019, decision to scrap Article 370, which had not only made it possible for Jammu and Kashmir to have a separate flag and even constitution but also to reject any application of central laws to the erstwhile state.

BJP leaders have said that the progressive central laws have been extended to the Union Territory now, but local leaders have seen reducing Jammu and Kashmir to a UT as a downgrade and have unanimously sought the restoration of statehood.

J P Nadda - PTI
JP Nadda Slams Congress Over Constitution, Emergency And Article 370 In Rajya Sabha Debate

BY Outlook News Desk

PDP leader Basharat Bukhariri said there was nothing to celebrate about August 5, when Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to the UT.

"How can one celebrate August 5, 2019? There was a pact between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi under which the erstwhile state got the special status, and that pact was not honoured," said Bukhari.

He added that the PDP observed a blackout yesterday to "democratically express our view on the issue." He said the issue was not only about restoring statehood but also about " restoring the constitutional safeguards that Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed prior to the revocation of Article 370."

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | - | Photo: PTI
In J&K Political Parties Link One Nation One Election With Abrogation Of Article 370

BY Naseer Ganai

Adding to this, PDP chief spokesperson, Mehboob Beg, said that not much has changed even after six years of the abrogation of Article 370. "People continue to remain languishing in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. And there is no peace; the gunfights are continuing. The encounters with the militants are more deadly now."

"It is not the peace that existed during the tenure of chief minister Mufti Mohammad Syed, when the roads with Pakistan were opened, when the Pakistani president, Pervez Musharraf, said that the country was ready to look beyond UN resolution for a solution to the Kashmir problem and proposed the four-point formula," he added.

BJP sees August 5 as a significant day that paved the way for lasting peace.

However, BJP leader Ashwani Chrungoo said that the situation in Kashmir has improved after the abrogation of Article 370. "There is a peace now and it is due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the Kashmiri pandits, who faced a genocide, are hoping that they will be able to return to the Valley and settle down in a homeland."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance