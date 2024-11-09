Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the Congress-National Conference alliance after the Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of special status.
"As soon as the Congress and National Conference alliance got the chance to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, they started conspiring against Kashmir," Modi said in Maharashtra's Dhule.
Modi stated that BJP MLAs were expelled from the assembly for opposing the resolution. "Banners were displayed in the Jammu and Kashmir parliament in support of Article 370,” Modi said.
“Will the country accept this? When BJP MLAs protested, they were picked up and thrown out of the assembly. The entire country must understand the truth about Congress and its alliance.”
He said the country won't accept the resolution. "Till Modi is there, Congress won't be able to do anything in Kashmir. Only Bhim Rao Ambedkar's Constitution will run there. No power in the world can restore Article 370.”
This comes as the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos for the three consecutive days, as BJP MLAs protested vehemently following the passage of the contentious resolution seeking to reinstate demanding restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution on Tuesday that said: "This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal."
It said the Assembly calls upon the Centre to initiate talks with elected representatives from the region for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional guarantees, and to work out constitutional mechanisms for the same.
"This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," it added. Notably, there was no mention of Article 370 or 35A.