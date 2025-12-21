Congress Aiding Illegal Bangladeshi Settlements: PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a vicious attack on the Congress, charging the party with "anti-national" acts and assisting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in settling in the state.



Speaking at a public gathering following the opening of a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser factory in Namrup, Assam's Dibrugarh, Modi further claimed that the Congress had done nothing to update the outdated facility and address issues that farmers were facing.