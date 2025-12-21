Congress Aiding Illegal Bangladeshi Settlements: PM Modi

Modi accused Congress of “anti-national activities” and helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants settle in Assam.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a vicious attack on the Congress, charging the party with "anti-national" acts and assisting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in settling in the state.
Speaking at a public gathering following the opening of a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser factory in Namrup, Assam's Dibrugarh, Modi further claimed that the Congress had done nothing to update the outdated facility and address issues that farmers were facing.
"The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam," the PM claimed.
The opposition party is not concerned with the identity, existence and pride of Assamese people, which the BJP has been trying to protect, he said.
"The Congress is opposing the revision of voter lists as it only wants to grab power... They oppose whatever good I try to do... The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people," Modi asserted.
According to the prime minister, the goal of the BJP government is to restore Assam's power to that of the Ahom empire centuries ago.
"Industrialisation and connectivity are fulfilling Assam's dreams. The double-engine government of the BJP is empowering youths to see new dreams," Modi said.
He said the Namrup urea plant will support local farmers and create thousands of jobs for the youths of Assam.
"The Namrup fertiliser plant in Assam will become the epitome of the country's industrial growth. It is sad that the Congress did not make efforts to modernise the plant and find solutions to problems faced by farmers," the PM said.
He underlined that only when farmers thrive will India advance, and the BJP government has implemented a number of initiatives to support them.
"Many fertiliser factories were closed during the Congress rule. When we came to power, the BJP government established several new plants throughout the country," Modi said.
The PM also said that the Centre's palm oil mission will make the northeast self-sufficient in edible oil and increase farmers' income in the coming days.