Modi Accuses Congress Of Enabling Infiltration In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of allowing Assam’s land to be taken over by infiltrators in exchange for votes during its years in power in the northeastern state.
Addressing a rally, Modi said infiltration “kept increasing” over decades of Congress rule in Assam, with illegal immigrants allegedly encroaching on forests, wildlife corridors and traditional institutions.
“The BJP government is protecting Assam's identity and culture by evicting infiltrators who encroached land,” he said.
“Voters trust for good governance and development. In the Bihar polls, people gave the party record votes and seats even after 20 years in power,” he said.
He added that the BJP also performed strongly in the Maharashtra civic elections and claimed that even in Kerala, “we now have a mayor from the party”.
The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in Assam’s Nagaon district after laying the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and virtually flagging off two Amrit Bharat trains.
Modi said the Kaziranga corridor would ensure safe passage for wildlife during floods.
He also asserted that the BJP government’s efforts had ensured that no rhino was killed due to poaching at Kaziranga National Park in 2025.
“India has shown to the world that both ecology and economy can march together,” he said.
Modi said Assam’s development was creating opportunities for the entire Northeast and that the Act East Policy would take the region to new heights.
“The projects launched in Assam have strengthened the BJP's mantra of development,” he added.