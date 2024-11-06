J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted

BJP’s opposition

After Choudhary read the resolution, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative leader Sunil Sharma said the resolution was not scheduled for the day. He said his party was opposing the resolution. When Sharma insisted the parties are in a “race” for such resolutions, the Health Minister Sakina Ittoo objected to him saying, “it is not any race competition but struggle for our rights and we will fight for our rights.” Ittoo accused the BJP of committing mistakes during the past several years and said her government has the right to ratify such mistakes. She described the resolution as “democratic right” and told the BJP legislators that they cannot dictate the House on what motion should be brought and what shouldn’t.