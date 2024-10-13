In Jammu & Kashmir, Winning Elections Is Only The First Hurdle

The NC’s winning candidates are mostly from Kashmir Valley—of the 49 seats, it could win only seven from Jammu. The Pir Panjal Range and the Chenab Valley, which are administratively part of Jammu province, have voted for the NC, but a large part of Jammu may go unrepresented in the government. It could be the first cabinet with no representation for the Dogra community. After winning from both the constituencies he contested, Ganderbal and Budgam, Omar Abdullah, now sporting a skull cap, stated: “Systematic, organised and malicious attempts to target and erase the powerful legacy of Sher-e-Kashmir (his grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah) and the NC have ultimately failed. Once again, the people have resoundingly placed their trust in the NC to safeguard their unique identity and historical individuality. They have thrown their support behind us as we fight for their rights that have been unjustly curtailed. We are committed to upholding our tradition and will tirelessly work towards that goal.”