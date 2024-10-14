Raavan, The King Of Counterculture

The Bala and Uttara Kanda, interpreted as the epic’s prologue and epilogue, respectively, carry lasting political implications. Scholars like Wendy Doniger, an expert on the Hindu mythology, suggest these chapters were added later, when Vaishnavism was firmly established, with Vishnu as its progenitor. It is only in these two books where it is explicitly stated that “Ram is god, that Vishnu was persuaded by the other gods to take the human form and kill Raavan. Ram’s story as god later becomes a central part of Vaishnava bhakti as versions of the Ramayana appear in different languages across the subcontinent and beyond,” Doniger notes in her book Uttara. In Uttara Kanda, Raavan’s cursed and demonic nature is reinforced through tales like Vedavati’s prophecy of a woman causing his downfall, Rambha’s efforts to protect women from him and predictions of monkeys annihilating his clan.