West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: WI End 34-Year Wait With 202-Run Victory Against PAK In Tarouba

West Indies sealed a 202-run win against Pakistan in the third ODI match on 12 August 2025
Shai Hope scored 125 runs in the first innings, helping West Indies post a total of 294
Jayden Seals took six wickets to stop Pakistan's chase at just 92
West Indies sealed a dramatic victory in the three-match bilateral ODI series with a 202-run win in the third and final One Day International match against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on 12 August 2025.
Sent to bat first by Pakistan, West Indies' innings stuttered at the beginning, going down to 68/3 at one point. However, Shai Hope played a captain's knock with 125 runs off 94 deliveries. Roston Chase (36 off 29) and Justin Greaves (43* off 24) aided the skipper, with Hope's 110-run partnership with the latter helping West Indies coast to 294/6 in 50 overs.
Pakistan, chasing, suffered a nightmarish start as Jayden Seales dismissed the top four batters early, three of them for a duck. Salman Agha (30 off 49) provided some resistance, but Gudakesh Motie sent him back to the pavilion.
After that, it was plain sailing for the hosts, with only Mohammad Nawaz (23* off 28) reaching double figures among the tail-enders. At the end, Pakistan capitulated for 92, handing West Indies a massive win to seal off the series.
West Indies had last won a bilateral series against Pakistan back in 1991 and successfully broke the 34-year-old duck in the series decider.
West Indies Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
West Indies Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Full Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem