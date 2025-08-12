West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: WI End 34-Year Wait With 202-Run Victory Against PAK In Tarouba

Sent to bat first by Pakistan, West Indies' innings stuttered at the beginning, going down to 68/3 at one point. However, Shai Hope played a captain's knock with 125 runs off 94 deliveries. Roston Chase (36 off 29) and Justin Greaves (43* off 24) aided the skipper, with Hope's 110-run partnership with the latter helping West Indies coast to 294/6 in 50 overs.