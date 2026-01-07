Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Where To Watch Group A Clash?

Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025-26 Elite Group A clash between Kerala and Pondicherry on Tuesday, January 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Group A
Karnataka will be up against Madhya Pradesh in round 7 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on January 8, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka are table-toppers in Group A having won all their matches so far

  • Devdutt Padikkal has score 4 centuries so far in the tournament

  • The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and stream live on Jio Hotstar

Table-toppers Karnataka will face Madhya Pradesh in round 7 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, January 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Defending champions Karnataka have been in sublime form so far in the league stage having won all of their games and their batters also have been in excellent form churning out runs for fun.

On the other side, Madhya Pradesh have also fared well in the season so far, having won 4 off their 6 games and are currently sitting at the 4th spot in the group.

Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday, January 8 at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match between Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It will also be stream live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, KL Rahul(w), Abhinav Manohar, Manvanth Kumar L, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna, Shreesha Achar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Krishnan Shrijith, Sharath BR, Abhilash Shetty, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Shivang Kumar, Tripuresh Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rahul Batham, Rishabh Chauhan, Harsh Gawali, Aryan Pandey, Madhav Tiwari, Ritik Tada

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

