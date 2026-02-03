BTS X Netflix: All You Need To Know About Live Concert And Documentary Streaming Details

BTS comeback concert will stream live from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun plaza on Netflix.
Their documentary will also be released on the OTT giant.
Both the live concert and documentary will be available to watch in March.
BTS will kick off their much-anticipated ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027) in March across five continents, including Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. Before that, the boy band will release their new album on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST. It marks the K-pop boy band's first project and their fifth studio album after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service.
BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun plaza on March 21, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, followed by a comeback documentary on the OTT giant.
When and where to watch BTS live concert and documentary
Netflix has partnered with HYBE to bring the pop band back on stage, a major milestone for both BTS and the streamer. It marks the first-ever global live broadcast from Korea.
Directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for his work on the Super Bowl halftime shows, the concert promises to be visually extravagant with electrifying performances.
BTS Arirang live show will be available to stream on Netflix on March 21 at 8 pm KST / 4 am PST, which is 4:30 pm IST. Their documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN will be out on March 27.
"BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG @ March 21 8pm KST / 4am PST BTS will perform at historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix. BTS: THE RETURN, DOCUMENTARY FILM @ March 27 BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film showcasing the making of their comeback album ARIRANG. Only on Netflix (sic)," wrote the streamer.
The feature-length documentary will offer rare footage while making of ARIRANG. It has been directed by renowned filmmaker Bao Nguyen and produced by This Machine in collaboration with HYBE.