Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Hat-Trick Seals Blaugrana Win
Barcelona secured a statement 5-2 win over Sevilla in a La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 28 fixture at Camp Nou on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Raphinha shone with a hat-trick to fire the hosts four points clear at the top of the table. Barcelona struck early when Raphinha converted a penalty in the ninth minute and added a second from the spot in the 20th. Dani Olmo extended the lead in the 38th minute, but Oso pulled one back before the break to give the visitors some hope. However, that hope didn't last long as Raphinha completed his hat-trick with a fine finish after the restart. Joao Cancelo, who won both the penalties in the first half, added a fifth at the hour mark. Djibril Sow scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute, but it proved to be of little value.
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