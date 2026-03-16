Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26: Raphinha Hat-Trick Seals Blaugrana Win

Barcelona secured a statement 5-2 win over Sevilla in a La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 28 fixture at Camp Nou on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Raphinha shone with a hat-trick to fire the hosts four points clear at the top of the table. Barcelona struck early when Raphinha converted a penalty in the ninth minute and added a second from the spot in the 20th. Dani Olmo extended the lead in the 38th minute, but Oso pulled one back before the break to give the visitors some hope. However, that hope didn't last long as Raphinha completed his hat-trick with a fine finish after the restart. Joao Cancelo, who won both the penalties in the first half, added a fifth at the hour mark. Djibril Sow scored a consolation goal in the 90th minute, but it proved to be of little value.

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Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Fans of Barcelona's team cheer during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Gavi, right, in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Ronald Araujo makes an attempt to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Ronald Araujo reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Xavi Espart, left, in action against Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Dani Olmo, second left, scores his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, challenges for the ball with Sevilla's Oso during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Sevilla's Manu Bueno, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Dani Olmo during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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