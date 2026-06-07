Argentina Vs Honduras, International Friendly: Messi Sits Out As La Albiceleste Cruise To 2-0 Victory

Argentina defeated Honduras 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly at Kyle Field in Texas on Saturday, with Lautaro Martínez opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute before setting up Giuliano Simeone for the second goal early in the second half. Lionel Messi remained on the bench as he continued his recovery from muscle fatigue, while coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad ahead of the Albiceleste's final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on June 9.

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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Enzo Fernández
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández (24) dribbles the ball away from Honduras' Alejandro Reyes (14) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Joseph Rosales
Honduras' Joseph Rosales (8) fights off Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (20) and midfielder Exequiel Palacios (14) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Keyrol Figueroa
Honduras' Keyrol Figueroa (24) fights for a header against Argentina defender Cristian Romero (13) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Alexis Mac Allister
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (20) pass the ball against Honduras' Keyrol Figueroa (24) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Giuliano Simeone
Argentina forward Giuliano Simeone (17) reacts to the crowd after scoring a goal against Honduras during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Lautaro Martínez
Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) reacts after he scored on a penalty kick against Honduras during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Lautaro Martínez
Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez, left, scores on a penalty kick as Honduras goalie Edrick Menjivar (1) dives to try and block it during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Dereck Moncada
Honduras' Dereck Moncada (18) is slide-tackled near the sideline by Argentina's Nicolás Tagliafico (3) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Lautaro Martínez
Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez (22) tracks down a pass as Honduras' Kervin Arriaga, right, defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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Argentina vs Honduras FIFA International Friendly highlights-Giuliano Simeone
Argentina forward Giuliano Simeone (17) tries to shoot againt Honduras' Denil Maldonado (2) during an international friendly soccer match in College Station, Texas. | Photo: AP/Sam Craft
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