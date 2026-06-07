Argentina Vs Honduras, International Friendly: Messi Sits Out As La Albiceleste Cruise To 2-0 Victory
Argentina defeated Honduras 2-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly at Kyle Field in Texas on Saturday, with Lautaro Martínez opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 37th minute before setting up Giuliano Simeone for the second goal early in the second half. Lionel Messi remained on the bench as he continued his recovery from muscle fatigue, while coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad ahead of the Albiceleste's final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on June 9.
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