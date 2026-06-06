Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav As India T20 Captain, To Lead At Asian Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Shreyas Iyer makes it into the Indian T20 team as the captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Iyer's T20 reign will start from the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, will lead the country in Asian Games 2026 too

Shreyas Iyer officially announced as India T20 captain
Shreyas Iyer becomes India's new T20 captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer has been officially appointed as India's T20 captain

  • Iyer will replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 skipper

  • Suryakumar Yadav has also been dropped from the Indian team

A new chapter beckons in India's T20 cricket as Shreyas Iyer has officially replaced Suryakumar Yadav as the next captain for the format. The Indian selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar made the announcement in a press conference held on Saturday, June 6.

Reports were already doing the rounds regarding this announcement, and the selectors have today made it official. Unfortunately for Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a home T20 World Cup win three months ago, he has not only lost his captaincy but also his place in the T20 team owing to a poor run in international cricket in the last year.

Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the Indian T20 team to the upcoming tours of England-Ireland and in the Asian Games to be held in Japan in September-October.

India Squads For Ireland And England Tours

Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India Men's Squad For Asian Games 2026

Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah

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BCCI is set to remove Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain, place is team in danger as well. - | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
Ricky Ponting wants to Shreyas Iyer to see holding India's T20I captaincy reigns after Suryakumar Yadav. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

End Of The Road For Suryakumar Yadav

With the ouster from the T20I team, it's most likely the end of Surykumar Yadav's international career as the dynamic Indian batter is already 35-years old and the dip in his form in the last year and half may be because of slowing reflexes which makes it very difficult to for players to find their old touch back especially like Surya, who rely on mostly hand-eye coordination.

Though Suryakumar Yadav had a bumper IPL 2025, in the international arena he struggled big time and could manage only 218 runs across 21 innings at an average of 13.62.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, he managed only 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54, numbers that did not befit a multiple IPL winner. Even in the T20 World Cup, he scored 242 runs in nine innings, with his strike rate dropping further to 136.72.

While he led India to a World Cup win, given his shoddy form with the bat and the abundance of talent waiting in the ranks in the shortest format, this decision was somewhat a writing on the wall for Suryakumar Yadav.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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