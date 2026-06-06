Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav As India T20 Captain, To Lead At Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer has been officially appointed as India's T20 captain
Iyer will replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 skipper
Suryakumar Yadav has also been dropped from the Indian team
A new chapter beckons in India's T20 cricket as Shreyas Iyer has officially replaced Suryakumar Yadav as the next captain for the format. The Indian selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar made the announcement in a press conference held on Saturday, June 6.
Reports were already doing the rounds regarding this announcement, and the selectors have today made it official. Unfortunately for Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a home T20 World Cup win three months ago, he has not only lost his captaincy but also his place in the T20 team owing to a poor run in international cricket in the last year.
Shreyas Iyer is set to lead the Indian T20 team to the upcoming tours of England-Ireland and in the Asian Games to be held in Japan in September-October.
India Squads For Ireland And England Tours
Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India Men's Squad For Asian Games 2026
Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah
End Of The Road For Suryakumar Yadav
With the ouster from the T20I team, it's most likely the end of Surykumar Yadav's international career as the dynamic Indian batter is already 35-years old and the dip in his form in the last year and half may be because of slowing reflexes which makes it very difficult to for players to find their old touch back especially like Surya, who rely on mostly hand-eye coordination.
Though Suryakumar Yadav had a bumper IPL 2025, in the international arena he struggled big time and could manage only 218 runs across 21 innings at an average of 13.62.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, he managed only 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54, numbers that did not befit a multiple IPL winner. Even in the T20 World Cup, he scored 242 runs in nine innings, with his strike rate dropping further to 136.72.
While he led India to a World Cup win, given his shoddy form with the bat and the abundance of talent waiting in the ranks in the shortest format, this decision was somewhat a writing on the wall for Suryakumar Yadav.