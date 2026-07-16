India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Why Is KL Rahul Not Playing Today In Cardiff?

KL Rahul misses the 2nd ODI against England due to illness
Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in the playing XI in Cardiff
India are leading the three-match series by 1-0
India are invited to bat first by England in the second One Day International at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16. After a flurry of defeats in the shortest format of the game, the Men in Blue registered a win in the format that witnessed the return of two talismans of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
India won the first of the three ODI by 6 wickets to lead the three-match series by 1-0 and will aim to seal the series in the second match only. However, before the match India suffered a setback as KL Rahul who has been their backbone in the middle-order has been ruled out of the clash due to illness.
The pitch at the Sophia Gardens is expected to be batting friendly with some good bounce which also brings the bowlers into play. It's expected to be a cracking contest, with the Indian team finding their mojo back in the last match against a decent English side.
While Shubman Gill arrives in scintillating form, negotiating England's new-ball attack could be crucial for Rohit Sharma, who has looked vulnerable in the early overs in recent outings. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after a rare failure in the previous match and continue his impressive record in the ODI format.