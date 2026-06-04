Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As India's T20I Captain - Report

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

According to multiple reports, Shreyas Iyer will replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's next T20 captain atleast for the next cycle till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic

Shreyas Iyer to become new India T20 captain - report
According to reports, Shreyas Iyer to become India's new T20 captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's next T20I captain

  • Suryakumar Yadav may not even find a place in the Indian T20 team

  • Iyer is set to take reigns of Indian captaincy from the Ireland tour followed by England

Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to replace Suryakumar Yadav to become India's next T20 captain. According to multiple reports, the captaincy change will soon get official with the selectors meeting on Saturday, June 6 to announce the Indian squad for the white-ball tour of England and Ireland.

It's just been three-months since, Suryakumar Yadav led India to their consecutive T20 World Cup campaign at home, yet he is set to be released from captaincy duties and may not even find a place in the team as the team is looking for a new captain to lead India in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup later that year in Australia and New Zealand as neither Surya's form nor his age is at his side.

The 35-year-old had a lukewarm World Cup, scoring 242 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72, followed by a horrendous IPL 2026, where he made just 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54.

Shreyas Iyer, who has been a consistent performer in the IPL, missed the cut for the 2026 World Cup due to a packed middle order with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma occupying the middle order, but now the ouster of Surya has made the T20I path clear for Iyer.

Iyer has impressed everyone with his captaincy acumen by taking Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to the finals and leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their 3rd IPL title in 2024. He scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025 and 498 runs at a strike rate of 168.81 in IPL 2026.

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Talks About His Record IPL 2026 Season And What Comes Next, Says, 'Test Cricket Is The Purest Form' - X/IPL
BCCI is set to remove Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain, place is team in danger as well. - | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
Ricky Ponting wants to Shreyas Iyer to see holding India's T20I captaincy reigns after Suryakumar Yadav. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Doubtful As Mumbai Indians Search For New Captain - Report - | PhotO: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories