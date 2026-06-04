Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As India's T20I Captain - Report

Shreyas Iyer set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's next T20I captain
Suryakumar Yadav may not even find a place in the Indian T20 team
Iyer is set to take reigns of Indian captaincy from the Ireland tour followed by England
Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to replace Suryakumar Yadav to become India's next T20 captain. According to multiple reports, the captaincy change will soon get official with the selectors meeting on Saturday, June 6 to announce the Indian squad for the white-ball tour of England and Ireland.
It's just been three-months since, Suryakumar Yadav led India to their consecutive T20 World Cup campaign at home, yet he is set to be released from captaincy duties and may not even find a place in the team as the team is looking for a new captain to lead India in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup later that year in Australia and New Zealand as neither Surya's form nor his age is at his side.
The 35-year-old had a lukewarm World Cup, scoring 242 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72, followed by a horrendous IPL 2026, where he made just 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54.
Shreyas Iyer, who has been a consistent performer in the IPL, missed the cut for the 2026 World Cup due to a packed middle order with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma occupying the middle order, but now the ouster of Surya has made the T20I path clear for Iyer.
Iyer has impressed everyone with his captaincy acumen by taking Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to the finals and leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their 3rd IPL title in 2024. He scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025 and 498 runs at a strike rate of 168.81 in IPL 2026.