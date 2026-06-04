Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As India's T20I Captain - Report

It's just been three-months since, Suryakumar Yadav led India to their consecutive T20 World Cup campaign at home, yet he is set to be released from captaincy duties and may not even find a place in the team as the team is looking for a new captain to lead India in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup later that year in Australia and New Zealand as neither Surya's form nor his age is at his side.