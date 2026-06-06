Wind Of Change In Indian Cricket: A New T20I Captain, Sooryavanshi Elevated, And Ruthless Axings- Here's What We Learned

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Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as the new Indian T20I Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called in for his potential International Debut against England and Ireland

Shreyas Iyer During A Match In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Shreyas Iyer Replaces Suryakumar Yadav As The Captain of India's T20 Side From The Upcoming Series Against Ireland And England
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer to take over india's t20I captaincy

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the wonder kid gets picked up in the squad

  • Shreyas Iyer returns in the t20I side for the first time after December 3, 2023

Winds of change swept across India's T20I set-up as Shreyas Iyer on Saturday took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav, and wonder kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found a place in the squad for the twin tour of Ireland and England.

At 15 years and 71 days old, Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest ever player to feature in an Indian cricket team, surpassing the long-standing record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar.

India will travel to Ireland for two T20Is (June 26 and 28), followed by a five-match T20I series against England between July 1 and 11.

Shreyas has returned to the national T20 side for the first time after a match against Australia at Bengaluru on December 3, 2023.

His impressive leadership credentials in the IPL leading KKR to title in 2024 and PBKS to final in 2025 along with two seasons of consistent outings with the bat prompted the selectors to zero in on Shreyas to replace T20 World Cup 2026 winning captain Suryakumar.

The Deputy Of Shreyas

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma will be Shreyas' deputy, while pacer Prince Yadav, who had an impressive season for Lucknow Super Giants, was drafted for the series against England and Ireland.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to picked in the Indian T20 team for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England. - | Photo: X/BCCI
Shreyas Iyer named India's new T20I captain for the Ireland and England series. - null
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to picked in the Indian T20 team for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England. - | Photo: X/BCCI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Talks About His Record IPL 2026 Season And What Comes Next, Says, 'Test Cricket Is The Purest Form' - X/IPL

Sooryavanshi's inclusion was a foregone conclusion after the 15-year-old bagged the Orange Cap in 2026, scoring 776 runs with a hundred and five fifties at a strike rate of 237.30.

India squad for Ireland and England T20 series:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Squad for Asian Games:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Vaibhav Sooryavnshi.

India squad for multi day matches in Sri Lanka:

Dhruv Jurel (c&wk), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh, Saransh, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Aman Mokade, Sheikh Rashid and Ansari.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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