IND Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Pours Cold Water On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut Noise

“Also as a captain, for me (while) setting the field, it felt a bit outlandish, because we're not used to it. We were playing in the IPL, all the grounds were perfectly even from every direction. So, that was a bit challenging.” “Over here (England), the dimensions are pretty much similar, but the ground is flat, and you feel the stadium vibe, the crowd would be intense as well. We've played in such conditions, such situations before. So, yes, (we are) building into that,” he said.