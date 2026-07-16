India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Anchors Men In Blue To 233 With Gritty 66

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 66 runs against England in the 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli also slammed his 78th ODI half-century, while other batter flopped
India after being invited to bat first got wrapped up for just 233 in 44 overs in the 2nd ODI
Shreyas Iyer, who was pushed to No.5 to accommodate the left-handed batter Ishan Kishan at No.4, played a scintillating knock of 66 runs to rescue India from a precarious position and take them to a respectable total against England in the second One Day International at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16.
Iyer smashed five boundaries and two sixes during the course of his innings before getting out caught behind off Gus Atkinson. The Mumbai batter stitched a decent 67-run partnership with Virat Kohli to take the scoreboard to 178/3, however once Kohli got out, the middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards and India were reduced to just 233 runs in 44 overs.
Iyer played a similar kind of knock in the 1st ODI as well, where he scored 35 runs and forged a 109-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill to help recover from a shaky start and take them closer to the chase of 259 runs.
Gill, Kohli Got India Off To Solid Start
Earlier in the innings, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got India off to a decent start with the former doing the bulk of the scoring. The Indian skipper played some majestic shots and was looking all set for a big one, but timed one into the hands of the short covers fielder, to end his innings at 30.
One Gill departed, and Kohli took the onus to score runs at a brisk pace, while Rohit struggled through his innings of 26 off 47 balls. Virat built on Gill's start and smashed his 78th international ODI fifty. However, once Kohli fell for 66, the middle-order surrendered against English bowlers and India were bundled out for just 233 in 44 overs.