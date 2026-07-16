India Vs England, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Anchors Men In Blue To 233 With Gritty 66

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli slammed half-centuries while the middle-order collapsed as India got bowled out for just 233 in 44 overs against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16

India vs England, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Fifty
Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century with a six against England in the 2nd ODI in Cardiff. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 66 runs against England in the 2nd ODI

  • Virat Kohli also slammed his 78th ODI half-century, while other batter flopped

  • India after being invited to bat first got wrapped up for just 233 in 44 overs in the 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer, who was pushed to No.5 to accommodate the left-handed batter Ishan Kishan at No.4, played a scintillating knock of 66 runs to rescue India from a precarious position and take them to a respectable total against England in the second One Day International at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16.

Iyer smashed five boundaries and two sixes during the course of his innings before getting out caught behind off Gus Atkinson. The Mumbai batter stitched a decent 67-run partnership with Virat Kohli to take the scoreboard to 178/3, however once Kohli got out, the middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards and India were reduced to just 233 runs in 44 overs.

Follow the live score of IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI here.

Iyer played a similar kind of knock in the 1st ODI as well, where he scored 35 runs and forged a 109-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill to help recover from a shaky start and take them closer to the chase of 259 runs.

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Virat Kohli scores 65 runs off 66 balls in Cardiff before getting dismissed by Jofra Archer. - X/BCCI
India's Gurnoor Brar, rear left, celebrates catching out England's Jos Buttler during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. - | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
With a 1-0 lead, India will aim to seal the series against England in Cardiff on Thursday, Jult 16. - X/BCCI
Shubman Gill backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as key members of India's ODI team. - File Photo

Gill, Kohli Got India Off To Solid Start

Earlier in the innings, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got India off to a decent start with the former doing the bulk of the scoring. The Indian skipper played some majestic shots and was looking all set for a big one, but timed one into the hands of the short covers fielder, to end his innings at 30.

One Gill departed, and Kohli took the onus to score runs at a brisk pace, while Rohit struggled through his innings of 26 off 47 balls. Virat built on Gill's start and smashed his 78th international ODI fifty. However, once Kohli fell for 66, the middle-order surrendered against English bowlers and India were bundled out for just 233 in 44 overs.

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