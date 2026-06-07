CJP Issues Seven-Day Ultimatum for Education Minister's Resignation

Describing the turnout on Saturday as a significant moment, Ranka said the protest demonstrated that young people were willing to mobilise around issues affecting them. "It was such a huge crowd, and yet it remained a very, very peaceful protest. Maybe one of the most peaceful protests the country has seen in a while," Ranka said. He added, "The Gen Z and the youth of this country have Gandhi and Ambedkar in their blood," thanking participants who had travelled from different parts of the country to attend the event.