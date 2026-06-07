Spain At FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From La Roja Training At Chattanooga Base Camp

Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have started their final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. The European champions arrived in the United States on June 5 and immediately hit the training ground. Interestingly, La Roja (the Red One) have chosen Baylor School, a relatively modest private college-preparatory school in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as their base camp. Before leaving the Andalusian shores, an understrength Spain played out a 1-1 draw with Iraq in a home friendly, but expect Luis de la Fuente to field his stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Marc Cucurella, Nico Williams, David Raya, etc. when they face Peru in their final warm-up match in Puebla, Mexico, on Monday (local time). The World Cup 2010 champions will play their two Group H matches in Atlanta -- against debutants Cape Verde on June 15 and Saudi Arabia on June 21. Spain will then head to Mexico for a blockbuster clash against Uruguay in Zapopan on June 26.

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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Dani Olmo
Spain's Dani Olmo and teammates workout during a training session, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Joan Garcia
Spain goalkeeper Joan Garcia works out during a training session, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tennessee ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Rodri
Spain's Rodri, right, works out with the team during a training session, in Chattanooga, Tennessee ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Nico Williams
Spain's Nico Williams, left, takes a photo with fan Marcos Perez, right, of Atlanta, after a training session, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tennessee ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Luis de la Fuente
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente speaks to fans after a training session, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tennessee ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Marc Cucurella
Spain defender Marc Cucurella, second from left, stands with teammates in the airport after arriving for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, June 5, 2026, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Pedri
Spain midfielder Pedri, left, arrives with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-
Members of the Spain national team arrive for the World Cup soccer tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee. | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-
Spain players after an international friendly soccer match against Iraq in A Coruna, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-
Spain and Iraq players duel for the ball during an international friendly soccer match in A Coruna, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Iraq FIFA International Friendly highlights-Jesús Rodriguez
Spain's Jesús Rodriguez, center, duel for the ball with Iraq's Ahmed Yahya Mhmood Al-Hajjaj, left, and Ahmed Qasem during an international friendly soccer match in A Coruna, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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