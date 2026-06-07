Spain At FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From La Roja Training At Chattanooga Base Camp
Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have started their final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. The European champions arrived in the United States on June 5 and immediately hit the training ground. Interestingly, La Roja (the Red One) have chosen Baylor School, a relatively modest private college-preparatory school in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as their base camp. Before leaving the Andalusian shores, an understrength Spain played out a 1-1 draw with Iraq in a home friendly, but expect Luis de la Fuente to field his stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Marc Cucurella, Nico Williams, David Raya, etc. when they face Peru in their final warm-up match in Puebla, Mexico, on Monday (local time). The World Cup 2010 champions will play their two Group H matches in Atlanta -- against debutants Cape Verde on June 15 and Saudi Arabia on June 21. Spain will then head to Mexico for a blockbuster clash against Uruguay in Zapopan on June 26.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE