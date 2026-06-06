Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Haiti national soccer team players pose for a team picture at the start of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand. AP Photo

Haiti Vs Peru Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the HAI vs PER exhibition match at the Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 06, Saturday. As Haiti enter the final phase of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, today’s international friendly against Peru serve as a critical litmus test for their squad. Fresh off a dominant 4-0 victory over New Zealand, Haiti is riding a wave of momentum, and head coach Sébastien Migné will look to use this encounter to fine-tune his tactical setup before their World Cup opener against Scotland. Migné is expected to rely on captain Duckens Nazon to spearhead the attack, utilizing his ability to hold up play and bring teammates into the final third. On the other side, Peru arrives looking to disrupt Haiti’s rhythm. Despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup, the Peruvian side remain a technically disciplined unit that prefers to control the midfield through patient, structured possession. Their tactical objective will be to exploit the spaces left by Haiti’s high defensive line, with their wingers tasked to provide quick delivery into the box. For Haiti, this match is less about the result and more about maintaining their defensive compactness and testing their high-pressing system against a seasoned, tactical opponent. Expect a disciplined, high-stakes encounter as both teams finalize their current rosters. Follow play-by-play updates of the HAI vs PER match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2026, 05:24:35 am IST Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Check PER's Starting XI Kenji Cabrera, 27. Sebastián Vidales, 11. Jairo Vélez, 17. Jairo Concha, 8. Erick Noriega, 18. André Carrillo, 4. Marcos López, 2. Alfonso Barco, 15. Carlos Garcés, 22. Oliver Sonne

6 Jun 2026, 05:23:48 am IST Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Check HAI's Starting XI 1. Johny Placide, 2. Carlens Arcus, 4. Ricardo Adé, 5. Hannes Delcroix, 8. Martin Expérience, 11. Louicius Deedson, 10. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, 17. Danley Jean Jacques, 15. Ruben Providence, 18. Wilson Isidor, 20. Frantzdy Pierrot

6 Jun 2026, 05:14:07 am IST Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: HAI's Qualification Journey In FIFA World Cup 2026 Haiti’s qualification journey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the most remarkable and inspiring achievements in modern football, marking the nation's first appearance on the global stage in 52 years. Navigating profound adversity, including severe political instability and a security crisis that forced the team to play every qualifying match away from their home soil, Les Grenadiers demonstrated extraordinary resilience under the guidance of French head coach Sébastien Migné. After finishing as runners-up to Curaçao in their second-round group, Haiti advanced to a highly competitive final round featuring regional heavyweights like Costa Rica and Honduras. Despite a challenging campaign, they secured their historic ticket to the tournament with a pivotal 2-0 victory over Nicaragua, cementing their place among the world’s elite. This journey, defined by tactical discipline and a commitment to vertical, transition-based football, has transformed the squad from regional outsiders into a symbol of national hope and unity.

6 Jun 2026, 04:57:54 am IST Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: HAI In FIFA World Cup 2026 Haiti enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament's most captivating underdog stories, having secured their spot on the global stage under the disciplined leadership of manager Sébastien Migné. Drawn into a challenging Group C alongside powerhouses Brazil and Morocco, as well as Scotland, the Grenadiers face a monumental task to reach the knockout rounds. The team has built their identity on a foundation of defensive resilience and lethal, transition-based attacking play, anchored by captain Duckens Nazon, whose experience and composure in the final third will be pivotal against elite opposition. Following an impressive lead-up to the tournament—highlighted by a convincing 4-0 victory over New Zealand—Haiti arrives with high morale and a cohesive tactical structure. For a nation looking to make its mark, the 2026 campaign represents more than just a series of matches; it is a historic opportunity to test their progress against the world's best and announce their arrival as a serious contender in the evolving international football landscape.

6 Jun 2026, 04:36:14 am IST Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details The international friendly match between Haiti and Peru is scheduled to take place today, Saturday, June 6, 2026 (following the local kick-off time of Friday evening in the U.S.). This match serves as a crucial final preparatory fixture for Haiti as they gear up for their historic appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fixture: Haiti vs Peru

Competition: International Friendly

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Kick-off Time: 05:30 AM IST (June 6) / 8:00 p.m. ET (June 5)

Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida

USA: FuboTV, Fanatiz USA

Haiti: FIFA+

Peru: Movistar Deportes, FIFA+

International: FIFA+