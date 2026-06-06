Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Match Underway

Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Check PER's Starting XI
Kenji Cabrera, 27. Sebastián Vidales, 11. Jairo Vélez, 17. Jairo Concha, 8. Erick Noriega, 18. André Carrillo, 4. Marcos López, 2. Alfonso Barco, 15. Carlos Garcés, 22. Oliver Sonne
Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Check HAI's Starting XI
1. Johny Placide, 2. Carlens Arcus, 4. Ricardo Adé, 5. Hannes Delcroix, 8. Martin Expérience, 11. Louicius Deedson, 10. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, 17. Danley Jean Jacques, 15. Ruben Providence, 18. Wilson Isidor, 20. Frantzdy Pierrot
Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: HAI's Qualification Journey In FIFA World Cup 2026
Haiti’s qualification journey for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as one of the most remarkable and inspiring achievements in modern football, marking the nation's first appearance on the global stage in 52 years. Navigating profound adversity, including severe political instability and a security crisis that forced the team to play every qualifying match away from their home soil, Les Grenadiers demonstrated extraordinary resilience under the guidance of French head coach Sébastien Migné. After finishing as runners-up to Curaçao in their second-round group, Haiti advanced to a highly competitive final round featuring regional heavyweights like Costa Rica and Honduras. Despite a challenging campaign, they secured their historic ticket to the tournament with a pivotal 2-0 victory over Nicaragua, cementing their place among the world’s elite. This journey, defined by tactical discipline and a commitment to vertical, transition-based football, has transformed the squad from regional outsiders into a symbol of national hope and unity.
Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: HAI In FIFA World Cup 2026
Haiti enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the tournament's most captivating underdog stories, having secured their spot on the global stage under the disciplined leadership of manager Sébastien Migné. Drawn into a challenging Group C alongside powerhouses Brazil and Morocco, as well as Scotland, the Grenadiers face a monumental task to reach the knockout rounds. The team has built their identity on a foundation of defensive resilience and lethal, transition-based attacking play, anchored by captain Duckens Nazon, whose experience and composure in the final third will be pivotal against elite opposition. Following an impressive lead-up to the tournament—highlighted by a convincing 4-0 victory over New Zealand—Haiti arrives with high morale and a cohesive tactical structure. For a nation looking to make its mark, the 2026 campaign represents more than just a series of matches; it is a historic opportunity to test their progress against the world's best and announce their arrival as a serious contender in the evolving international football landscape.
Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
The international friendly match between Haiti and Peru is scheduled to take place today, Saturday, June 6, 2026 (following the local kick-off time of Friday evening in the U.S.).
This match serves as a crucial final preparatory fixture for Haiti as they gear up for their historic appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Fixture: Haiti vs Peru
Competition: International Friendly
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
Kick-off Time: 05:30 AM IST (June 6) / 8:00 p.m. ET (June 5)
Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida
USA: FuboTV, Fanatiz USA
Haiti: FIFA+
Peru: Movistar Deportes, FIFA+
International: FIFA+
Haiti Vs Peru Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between Haiti and Peru. Watch this space for live updates!