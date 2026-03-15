Elections In Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4: Election Commission

CEC Kumar said that around 17.4 crore voters will be be casting their votes across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry.

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Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Assam polls 2026
CEC Kumar said Elections In Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4. Photo: @ECISVEEP/X via PTI
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The Election Commission of India on March 15 announced that election in Keralam, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal And Puducherry will be held between April 9 to 29.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in a press conference said that Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9 with results on May 4. West Bengal will have polls in two phases, first on April 23 and second on April 29 with results on May 4. And Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 with results on May 4.

CEC Kumar said that around 17.4 crore voters will be be casting their votes across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

"The elections represent the cultural richness of polls and reflect unity and diversity of our nation. Around 17.4 crore electors are going to vote in this elections. We will also see our guests from more than 20 countries from their electoral commissions who will be visiting these elections for witnessing the festive celebrations," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said in a press conference.

He also said that pure electoral rolls form the bedrock of our democracy, no eligible elector should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included.

CEC added: "Commission visted all poll-bound states. During these vists, the commission met recognised parties and received their suggestions and also met ditrict electoral officers, SP, and nodal officers of all enforcement agencies. Commission felicitated the BLOs."

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The Supreme Court in December 2025 took serious note of BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR 2.0 being "threatened" in West Bengal and other states, and asked the Election Commission to bring such instances to its notice or "it will cause anarchy. The ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral registers is being obstructed in West Bengal and several other states, according to information presented to the Supreme Court regarding reports that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are being threatened and intimidated.

Concerned about some state administrations' "lack of cooperation," the Court ordered the ECI to promptly report any incidents in which BLOs are intimidated or officials run into difficulties conducting the SIR exercise. The Bench said, "If such matters are brought before us, we will pass appropriate orders."

The Court called on the ECI to take decisive action to guarantee the smooth operation of the revision process, warning that ignoring the issue could "cause anarchy."

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