BJP To Retain Assam, West Bengal Set For Change: Dharmendra Pradhan

He said the NDA is likely to return to power in Puducherry and perform strongly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

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Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the press conference |
Dharmendra Pradhan | Photo: PTI
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  • Pradhan expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in Assam and that West Bengal will see a change in government due to anti-incumbency against the TMC.

  • Exit polls largely back a BJP win in Assam, mixed projections in West Bengal, and indicate DMK’s return in Tamil Nadu and UDF’s comeback in Kerala.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the BJP is set to retain power in Assam and expressed confidence that West Bengal will witness a change in government, citing continued public faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party.

He also said the NDA is likely to return to power in the Union Territory of Puducherry and voiced optimism that the BJP-led alliance will perform strongly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Counting of votes for the five assemblies—West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam—is scheduled for May 4.

Polling was held in a single phase in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, while West Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and 29. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu voted on April 23.

“Beyond exit polls, all of us who worked in the election campaign this time in the five states (four states and one union territory) are confident that the BJP will retain power in Assam and that, for the first time in a long period, West Bengal is heading for a major change,” Pradhan said.

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Speaking to reporters, the Union education minister said there is strong anti-incumbency against the TMC government in West Bengal due to alleged misgovernance, appeasement politics and corruption.

Exit polls in West Bengal have a notable track record of missing the mark, often underestimating the TMC's actual performance by significant margins. - File photo
West Bengal Exit Polls: BJP Leads In 3 Surveys, TMC In 1 But History Shows Exit Polls Have Failed Before

BY Outlook News Desk

“The people of West Bengal are reposing their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policies of the BJP and the leadership of the state BJP. I am confident there will be a change of government in West Bengal,” he added.

Pradhan said the NDA (All India N R Congress–BJP alliance) is likely to retain power in Puducherry.

“In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, I think we are all confident that our alliance will emerge strongly,” he added.

Several exit polls on Wednesday projected a decisive win for the BJP in Assam and an advantage over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while predicting a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after a decade.

However, some pollsters forecast a big win for the TMC in West Bengal and a hung assembly in Tamil Nadu, with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK potentially playing a spoiler for the DMK. Most projections indicated a return to power for the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry.

(with PTI inputs)

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