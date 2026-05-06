Pradhan Slams Mamata’s ‘Entitlement’ as Bengal Stalemate Deepens

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday alleged that democracy in West Bengal was being "held at gunpoint" and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of refusing to accept the spirit of the electoral mandate. Photo: IMAGO

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday alleged that democracy in West Bengal was being "held at gunpoint" and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of refusing to accept the spirit of the electoral mandate. Photo: IMAGO