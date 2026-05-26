Sri Lanka Squad For West Indies Tour 2026: Kusal Mendis Named ODI And T20I Captain

Kusal Mendis has been appointed Sri Lanka’s captain for both the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies tour
Wanindu Hasaranga and Eshan Malinga have returned to Sri Lanka’s white-ball squads after recovering from injuries
Dhananjaya de Silva will continue leading the Test side, with Kamindu Mendis named vice-captain
Sri Lanka's newly appointed selection panel under the new interim administration on Monday announced three separate national squads for the upcoming multi-format tour of the West Indies.
The team departs from here on Tuesday to play two Tests, three ODIS and T20s.
Dhananjaya de Silva retained captaincy in the Test squad while the left-handed middle order-batter Kamindu Mendis has been named his deputy. Mendis is also the vice-captain of the both white ball teams with Kusal Mendis being the skipper.
The Test team includes two uncapped players in batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara and right- arm fast bowler Isitha Wijesundera.
For the white ball team, tall right-hander Lasith Croospulle has been picked following his century against visiting New Zealand A team last month.
Dasun Shanaka, who captained in the last T20 World Cup, found a place only in the T20 team while his predecessor Charith Asalanka has been included only in the ODI team.
Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara, who filed a lawsuit against the previous Sri Lanka Cricket administration after SLC refused to issue him an NOC to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, has been included in the T20 team.
ODI Squad:
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (c), Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan.
T20I Squad:
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.
Test Squad:
Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, Kasun Rajitha.