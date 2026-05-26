India 11-0 Maldives, SAFF Women's C'ship: Aveka Stands Out As Blue Tigresses Run Riot In Opener

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Aveka Singh was the top performer of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 game with four goals besides two assists. The 22-year-old midfielder destroyed Maldives' defence with her incredible show that turned the Group B match into a no contest

india vs maldives match report saff Womens Championship 2026 group b aveka singh
Aveka Singh (right) in action for India against Maldives during their SAFF Women's Championship match in Goa. Photo: AIFF
Summary of this article

  • India beat Maldives 11-0 in SAFF Women's Championship Group B opener

  • Aveka Singh scored goals in 34th, 66th, 70th, 86th minutes

  • Priyangka Naorem and Karishma netted braces

Title contenders India made an emphatic start in the SAFF Women's Football Championship as they pumped in goals for fun to notch a crushing 11-0 win over Maldives in the tournament opener in Margao on Monday.

Aveka Singh emerged as the top performer of the game with four goals besides two assists, as the 22-year-old midfielder destroyed Maldives' defence with her incredible show that turned their opening Group B match into a no contest at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This was also the first time the Indian women's team was playing in football hub Goa, and the home team players ensured they got off to a resounding start, having dominated the match from start to finish.

There was no surprise at all as Aveka walked way with the Player of the Match award after India, ranked 69th in the world and seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2019, made their intentions clear.

While Aveka Singh (34', 66', 70', 86') hogged the limelight with her stupendous show, including a low diving header that crashed into the Maldives net, India also had other goal-scorers on the night in Priyangka Naorem (11', 17'), Karishma (53', 68'), Pyari Xaxa (28'), Dangmei Grace (40'), and Sangita Basfore: (60').

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The Indian team poses for a photograph ahead of its SAFF Women's Championship match against Maldives. - Photo: X/AIFF
The Blue Tigresses will play tonight in Margao. - X/IndianFootball
India women's national team players celebrating a goal. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
The India women's football team starting against Malawi during their FIFA Series 2026 third-place play-off match on April 15, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF

The huge margin of defeat leaves no doubt about India's dominance in the match. The record five-time tournament winners India will face reigning champions Bangladesh in their next match on Sunday.

India started the game on an attacking note against the world No. 167 Maldives as they found the back of the net just before the five minute mark after Dangmei Grace set up Pyari Xaxa for a tap-in. The goal, however, was ruled out due to an offside.

The hosts, though, took the lead minutes later as Priyangka Devi latched on to a Sangita Basfore cross from close range.

There was no looking back as India went into the half-time break 5-0 ahead. The hosts continued in the same vein in the second half and there was no let up in intensity, as they scored six more goals with Aveka finding the target three times.

The Blue Tigresses carried a dominant head-to-head record into the match, having won seven of their eight meetings against Maldives while drawing the other.

The top two teams from Group B will advance to the tournament semifinals to face qualifiers from Group A that comprises Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

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