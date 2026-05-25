Iga Swiatek Vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open: Polish Star Aims For Winning Start At Roland Garros

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first round match between Iga Swiatek and Emerson Jones at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25, 2026. Ahead of the tournament, Swiatek ended up losing in the semis of the Italian Open against Ahead of this tournament, Swiatek reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open against Elina Svitolina, while Australian Emerson Jones was beaten in the final of the WTT W100 by Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2026, 03:08:46 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Head-to-Head Today’s clash will be the first-ever meeting between Swiatek and Emerson.

25 May 2026, 02:51:59 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

25 May 2026, 02:36:21 pm IST Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Iga Swiatek (3) vs Emerson Jones

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM (tentative)