Iga Swiatek Vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open: Polish Star Aims For Winning Start At Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Swiatek vs Jones first-round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 25, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Polands Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Kazakhstans Elena Rybakina. AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first round match between Iga Swiatek and Emerson Jones at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25, 2026. Ahead of the tournament, Swiatek ended up losing in the semis of the Italian Open against Ahead of this tournament, Swiatek reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open against Elina Svitolina, while Australian Emerson Jones was beaten in the final of the WTT W100 by Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Head-to-Head

Today’s clash will be the first-ever meeting between Swiatek and Emerson.

Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play

Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Iga Swiatek (3) vs Emerson Jones

  • Series: French Open 2026

  • Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

  • Time: 3:30 PM (tentative)

Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the French Open first-round match between Swiatek and Jones. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they are released.

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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