Iga Swiatek Vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open: Polish Star Aims For Winning Start At Roland Garros

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women’s singles first round match between Iga Swiatek and Emerson Jones at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, May 25, 2026. Ahead of the tournament, Swiatek ended up losing in the semis of the Italian Open against Ahead of this tournament, Swiatek reached the semi-finals of the Italian Open against Elina Svitolina, while Australian Emerson Jones was beaten in the final of the WTT W100 by Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Head-to-Head
Today’s clash will be the first-ever meeting between Swiatek and Emerson.
Iga Swiatek vs Emerson Jones LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play