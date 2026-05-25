India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Blue Tigresses Set To Begin Group B Campaign In Goa

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's C'ship: Head-To-Head Record
The Blue Tigresses carry a dominant head-to-head record into the contest, having won seven of their eight meetings against Maldives while drawing the other. India have scored 68 goals in those encounters and conceded just once.
India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 Group B encounter will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Hi All!
Good evening, folks! We are building up to the start of India's campaign opener in SAFF Women's Championship 2026 against Maldives. Stick around for the pre-match info and live updates.