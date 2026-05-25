India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Blue Tigresses Set To Begin Group B Campaign In Goa

India Vs Maldives Live Updates, SAFF Women's Championship 2026: India are placed 69th in the FIFA Rankings, whereas Maldives are ranked 167th. Follow the live scores and updates from the football match

V
Vikas Patwal
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India Vs Maldives Live Updates, SAFF Womens Championship 2026
The team captains pose with the trophy ahead of the start of SAFF Women's Championship 2026. Photo: AIFF
India Vs Maldives Live, SAFF Women's Championship 2026: Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's opening match in Group B of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday (May 25, 2026). The Blue Tigresses are seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2019. Placed 69th in the FIFA Rankings, the hosts are the highest pegged side in the tournament and will start as firm favourites against Maldives, who are ranked 167th. Crispin Chettri's team will hope to make a strong statement after their third-place finish in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya. It will also be the first time the Blue Tigresses play a match in Goa. Follow the live scores and updates from the Indian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's C'ship: Head-To-Head Record

The Blue Tigresses carry a dominant head-to-head record into the contest, having won seven of their eight meetings against Maldives while drawing the other. India have scored 68 goals in those encounters and conceded just once.

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 Group B encounter will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Hi All!

Good evening, folks! We are building up to the start of India's campaign opener in SAFF Women's Championship 2026 against Maldives. Stick around for the pre-match info and live updates.

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