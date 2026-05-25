India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Blue Tigresses Set To Begin Group B Campaign In Goa

The team captains pose with the trophy ahead of the start of SAFF Women's Championship 2026. Photo: AIFF

India Vs Maldives Live, SAFF Women's Championship 2026: Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's opening match in Group B of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday (May 25, 2026). The Blue Tigresses are seeking to reclaim the title they last won in 2019. Placed 69th in the FIFA Rankings, the hosts are the highest pegged side in the tournament and will start as firm favourites against Maldives, who are ranked 167th. Crispin Chettri's team will hope to make a strong statement after their third-place finish in the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya. It will also be the first time the Blue Tigresses play a match in Goa. Follow the live scores and updates from the Indian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2026, 06:05:13 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's C'ship: Head-To-Head Record The Blue Tigresses carry a dominant head-to-head record into the contest, having won seven of their eight meetings against Maldives while drawing the other. India have scored 68 goals in those encounters and conceded just once.

25 May 2026, 05:43:40 pm IST India Vs Maldives Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 Group B encounter will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.