GT Vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Titans Eye Qualifier 1 Berth While Super Kings Fight For Survival

Chennai Super Kings will be up against Gujarat Titans in match 66 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

GT Vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, May 21. It's a must-win game for CSK, whose playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losing back-to-back vital league matches. The Yellow Army need to win this match at all cost to stay in the hunt, while the odds are stacked heavily against them. On the other hand, GT have already qualified for the playoffs with 16 points but there's still a lot at stake for them in the final match as it could decide, if they'll play Qualifier 1 or not and get two shots to make it into the final of IPL 2026. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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