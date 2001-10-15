Sai Sudarshan is an Indian cricketer who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his debut for the Indian national team in One-day Internationals (ODIs) during a series against South Africa in December 2023.

In the 2019/20 Raja of Palayampatti Shield, Sudharsan was the leading run-scorer for Alwarpet CC, amassing 635 runs at an average of 52.92. He made his Twenty20 debut for Tamil Nadu on 4 November 2021 in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His List A debut followed on 8 December 2021, representing Tamil Nadu in the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was the breakout star of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, where he was the second-highest run-getter with 358 runs in eight innings at an average of 71.60 and strike rate of 143.77, in Lyca Kovai Kings' run to the Eliminator.

Sai Sudharsan was previously part of Chepauk Super Gillies at the TNPL but didn't make his debut until last year.

During the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Sudharsan was bought by the Gujarat Titans for the base price of 20 Lacs. His impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) led to his selection in the IPL team. Sudharsan made his IPL debut in April 2022 after Vijay Shankar was ruled out due to an injury. Sai Sudharsan played five games in his rookie season, averaging 36.25, and scored a solid 35 on his debut.

In the 2023 IPL season, Sudharsan scored 362 runs, maintaining an average of 51.71. He contributed a crucial 96 runs in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings, although Gujarat Titans ultimately lost the match. Following the IPL, Sudharsan signed with Surrey for the final three matches of the 2023 County Championship in August 2023.

In the 2024 IPL season, Sudarshan is continuing to play for Gujarat Titans and is the highest scorer of the team with 334 runs in 9 matches and is in 5th place in the orange cap race(Highest Runs scored by an individual in 1 season) till date.