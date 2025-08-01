India Vs England 5th Test: Kumar Dharmasena's Signal Of Bat First In LBW Appeal Sparks Debate

An innocous signal from umpire Kumar Dharmasena during the fifth India vs England Test has sparked a debate. On Josh Tongue's yorker early in the game, Sai Sudharsan was hit on pad. England players rose up in a big appeal but the umpire remained unmoved. Sudharsan was saved and England did not review.
While nodding his head in disagreement for the appeal, Dharmasena also signalled with his fingers that suggested there was an edge on the ball. Replays showed the umpire was correct in his assessment and that thee really was a big inside edge on the ball which deflected it on to the pads.
The signal has sparked a debate on the Internet with some saying that signs like those would help the bowling side to make up their mind on reviewing the decisions.
"An umpire is needed to not give away what is in their mind. Otherwise, it just gives a bit of a hint to the bowling side and they can then decide on review. So, he should not have done it," said former India batting coach on the umpire's signal. However, he also defended Dharmasena saying that such things are second nature of an umpire as they have done way before DRS emerged.
India vs England 5th Test
On a green top at the Oval, India were led by Karun Nair's gritty half-century, his first since the epic triple-hundred in 2016. Nair's unbeaten 52 helped India get to 204/6 in 64 overs at stumps on the opening day of the fifth Test of the series.
Earlier, England won the toss and opted to field first. India made four changes to their playing XI, bringing in Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep for Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur.
India Vs England, 5th Test - Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue