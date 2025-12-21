AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: England Lose By 82 Runs As Australia Seal Series Win - Data Debrief

Australia won ‍the first two Tests ‍by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane. The next Test ⁠starts in Melbourne ​on December 26

AUS Vs ENG
Australia have won the Ashes
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England's slim Ashes hopes were over after 82-run defeat to Australia

  • The hosts have clinched the Ashes with 3-0 series lead

  • Ben Stokes' side were all out for 352 on the final day

England's slim Ashes hopes were extinguished as Australia sealed a series win in emphatic fashion by claiming an 82-run victory in Adelaide.

Ben Stokes' team required a minor miracle on Sunday to keep themselves in the series. Instead, they were bowled out for 352 as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

England's lower order offered some resistance, with Jamie Smith scoring 60 and Will Jacks putting on 47.

However, Mitchell Starc (3-62) dismissed both of them, with Jacks caught out by a fantastic, one-handed Marnus Labuschagne take in the slips.

Brydon Carse scored an unbeaten 39, but Jofra Archer (three) and Josh Tongue (one) could not stay in to delay the inevitable as Scott Boland (3-45) cleaned up the tail.

England are winless in Australia in 18 Tests, as their decade-long wait to reclaim the urn rolls on.

Data Debrief: Australia get the job done in rapid fashion

Australia needed just 11 days of action to win the Ashes, and questions will surely now be asked of Stokes, Brendon McCullum and England's leadership.

The tourists have now lost seven of their last eight Tests at the Adelaide Oval, while Australia have won their last six matches in the longest format, which is their best run since a six-match winning streak between November 2019 and December 2020.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, meanwhile, finished the match with bowling figures of 6-117 on his return to action. He is now on 97 Ashes wickets.

