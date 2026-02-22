England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: See Best Photos From Pallekele Stadium

England face Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8 clash at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Sunday, 22 February 2026, with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bowl. Coming off a 3-0 series whitewash of Sri Lanka at the same venue, England enter the match with confidence. Sri Lanka have struggled with injuries to key bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana but still made it to the Super 8, including a strong win over Australia, though they fell to Zimbabwe in their final league match. Get ENG vs SL live updates and photos here.

ICC T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs England Phil Salt
England's Phil Salt plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs England Jos Buttler
England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: England vs Sri Lanka Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs England Dunith Wellalage
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of England's Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs England Tom Banton
England's Tom Banton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka vs England
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, center, and Dushmantha Chameera, left, celebrate the runout of England's Tom Banton, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
T20 World Cup: England vs Sri Lanka Harry Brook
England's captain Harry Brook plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
T20 WCup Cricket: Sri Lanka vs England Phil Salt
England's Phil Salt celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
T20 WCup Cricket: SL vs ENG
England's Phil Salt, left, and Sam Curran run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
ICC T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs England Sam Curran
England's Sam Curran plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

