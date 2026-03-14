CSK Roar 2026: Dhoni–Raina Back Together On Field! Here’s How To Watch The Match And AR Rahman Live

CSK's superstars - MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be seen again together on the field during the CSK Roar 2026 event in Chennai on March 22, 2026. Photo: File

CSK's superstars - MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be seen again together on the field during the CSK Roar 2026 event in Chennai on March 22, 2026. Photo: File