CSK Roar 2026: Dhoni–Raina Back Together On Field! Here’s How To Watch The Match And AR Rahman Live

CSK Roar 2026 event will take place on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where former and current players will participate in interesting on-field match-ups along with a live performance by music composer AR Rahman

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Vikas Patwal
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CSK Roar Event details
CSK's superstars - MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will be seen again together on the field during the CSK Roar 2026 event in Chennai on March 22, 2026. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK Roar 2026 event will take place on March 22, 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • CSK's former and current players with compete against each other in fun match-ups during the event

  • Music composer AR Rahman will also perform live in the event

Chennai Super Kings have sent shockwaves of happiness among their fans with a star-studded event before the commencement of the Indian Premier League on March 28.

The event named as CSK Roar 2026 will take place on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where some of the prominent current and former CSK players will be present including the talismanic MS Dhoni.

It is going to be one-of-a-kind fan celebration event, where there'll be a great blend of some fun cricketing action, fun games and live performance by music legend AR Rahman.

It is a great fan engagement initiative by CSK, which already enjoys a massive fan base around the world.

OG Stars Vs Current CSK Players

The main highlight of the event will be the face of between CSK's OG stars and the current players. The OG team CSK, which will be captained by Suresh Raina and will feature players like Murli Vijay, Matthew Hayden, S Badrinath and others will be pitted against the current players in high-intensity match-ups.

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Witnessing their beloved former players in action will definitely evoke a strong feeling of nostalgia among CSK fans.

Adding on to the magnanimity of the event will be a live performance by Academy award winning music composer AR Rahman

CSK Roar 2026: When And Where To Buy Tickets?

The CSK Roar 2026 event will take place at the MA Chidarmbaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2026, while the tickets for the events will be available on the CSK App/website, District App/District.in from March 15 onwards.

CSK will begin their IPL campaign with an away match at Guwahati on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals, whereas their first home match will be on April 3 against the Punjab Kings.

CSK Squad for IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Rahul Chahar, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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