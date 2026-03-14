CSK Roar 2026: Dhoni–Raina Back Together On Field! Here’s How To Watch The Match And AR Rahman Live

Summary of this article
CSK Roar 2026 event will take place on March 22, 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
CSK's former and current players with compete against each other in fun match-ups during the event
Music composer AR Rahman will also perform live in the event
Chennai Super Kings have sent shockwaves of happiness among their fans with a star-studded event before the commencement of the Indian Premier League on March 28.
The event named as CSK Roar 2026 will take place on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where some of the prominent current and former CSK players will be present including the talismanic MS Dhoni.
It is going to be one-of-a-kind fan celebration event, where there'll be a great blend of some fun cricketing action, fun games and live performance by music legend AR Rahman.
It is a great fan engagement initiative by CSK, which already enjoys a massive fan base around the world.
OG Stars Vs Current CSK Players
The main highlight of the event will be the face of between CSK's OG stars and the current players. The OG team CSK, which will be captained by Suresh Raina and will feature players like Murli Vijay, Matthew Hayden, S Badrinath and others will be pitted against the current players in high-intensity match-ups.
Witnessing their beloved former players in action will definitely evoke a strong feeling of nostalgia among CSK fans.
Adding on to the magnanimity of the event will be a live performance by Academy award winning music composer AR Rahman
CSK Roar 2026: When And Where To Buy Tickets?
The CSK Roar 2026 event will take place at the MA Chidarmbaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2026, while the tickets for the events will be available on the CSK App/website, District App/District.in from March 15 onwards.
CSK will begin their IPL campaign with an away match at Guwahati on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals, whereas their first home match will be on April 3 against the Punjab Kings.
CSK Squad for IPL 2026
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Rahul Chahar, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry