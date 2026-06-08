Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan-Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In India

Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan-starrer hit the screens on June 5, and opened to mixed reviews. But the sports drama soon sparked controversy for the objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character and the romanticisation of non-consensual behaviour, prompting severe backlash on social media. Despite the criticism, the Peddi's box office collections are not affected. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial scored high on its first Sunday, storming past the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it has already crossed the Rs 230 crore mark.