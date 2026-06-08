Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan-Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In India

Peddi is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office despite the controversy.
It has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, the sports drama has crossed the Rs 230 crore mark.
Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan-starrer hit the screens on June 5, and opened to mixed reviews. But the sports drama soon sparked controversy for the objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character and the romanticisation of non-consensual behaviour, prompting severe backlash on social media. Despite the criticism, the Peddi's box office collections are not affected. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial scored high on its first Sunday, storming past the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it has already crossed the Rs 230 crore mark.
Peddi box office collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, Peddi opened at Rs 51 crore and saw a huge drop on Friday (Day 2), earning Rs 26.90 crore. On Saturday (Day 3), it saw a slight growth, collecting Rs 28.85 crore and on Sunday (Day 4), it witnessed a further 10.6% growth.
The film raked in a net of Rs 31.90 Cr across 9,068 shows at 41.5% occupancy, taking the domestic collection to Rs 157.15 crore (Rs 187.02 crore gross).
The Telugu version recorded the highest occupancy at 61% across nearly 4,437 shows. It contributed Rs 25.20 crore. In Hindi, it collected only Rs 3.85 crore from 3,889 shows at 23% occupancy. The Kannada version raked in Rs 25 lakhs from 153 shows at 26% occupancy. Tamil raked in Rs 25 lakhs from 471 shows at 22% occupancy and Malayalam contributed Rs 5 lakhs from 118 shows at 17% footfall.
Peddi worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 46 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Peddi is Rs 233.02 crore.
Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapati Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, among others.