Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer arrived in cinemas worldwide on June 4, with special screenings in select regions on June 3. The Telugu-language pan-India drama took a phenomenal start at the box office. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark. It is a big opening for Ram after his 2022 blockbuster RRR.