Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan-Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-starrer has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India. Worldwide, the movie has earned over Rs 100 crore.

Peddi box office day 1
Peddi crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Peddi registered a strong opening at the box office.

  • Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film earned over Rs 50 crore on Day 1.

  • With combined collections of special screenings and Day 1, the sports drama crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer arrived in cinemas worldwide on June 4, with special screenings in select regions on June 3. The Telugu-language pan-India drama took a phenomenal start at the box office. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. In India, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark. It is a big opening for Ram after his 2022 blockbuster RRR.

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Peddi box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Peddi collected a net of Rs 51 crore across 12,412 shows with 45.5% occupancy. Premiere shows on Wednesday contributed Rs 18.50 crore net at an occupancy of 72%. When both days are combined, the total India net collection stands at Rs 69.50 crore (Rs 82.49 crore gross).

Peddi worldwide collection

Overseas, Ram Charan's film has grossed Rs 30 crore, taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 112.49 crore.

The original Telugu version recorded the highest occupancy at 68% percent across 6,944 shows. It contributed Rs 47.20 crore.

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In Hindi, it collected only Rs 3 crore from 4,333 shows at 16% occupancy. The Kannada version raked in Rs 25 lakhs from 210 shows at 22% occupancy. Tamil raked in Rs 45 lakhs from 701 shows at 22% occupancy. Malayalam contributed Rs 10 lakhs from 220 shows at 16% footfall.

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Ram Charan's previous release, Game Changer (2025), directed by Shankar, collected Rs 51 crore net on Day 1 across 17,753 shows, with a total India gross of Rs 61.09 crore. Worldwide, it earned Rs 80.09 crore.

Game Changer had a wider release than Peddi as it reportedly had 4,741 more shows on its opening day.

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