Can Peddi Be The Dhurandhar Of South? Here's The Box Office Prediction For Ram Charan-Starrer

Peddi is expected to have a mammoth opening.
It has all the elements to be the biggest potboiler after Dhurandhar.
Here's how Ram Charan-starrer is expected to perform on day 1.
Peddi box office prediction: Ram Charan is set for the release of his rural sports drama titled Peddi, which will hit the screens this Thursday (June 4). It marks his return to the silver screen after Game Changer (2025), which had a lukewarm response at the box office. The RRR star has undergone a remarkable physical transformation to play a "crossover athlete" and traditional pehelwan (wrestler) in Peddi. His transformation screams commitment and pure grit.
The excitement and euphoria around Peddi are unmatched, especially in the South. It is expected to set new records for Ram Charan and has all the potential to become the Telugu film industry's highest-grosser of the year.
Here's how the film is expected to perform on day 1.
Will Peddi earn Rs 100 crore on Day 1?
Girish Wankhede, movie trade and PR expert, said that the buzz around Peddi is very positive as it's a big film and mounted on a huge scale. However, in the Hindi region, it doesn't have the strength that Pushpa and other South movies had. He is hopeful that it will grow as it has all the massy elements.
"I feel worldwide it can open at almost Rs 80-90 crore. Once the positive word of mouth picks up, by Sunday, it is expected to cross Rs 200 crore," he said, predicting Peddi's opening day box office.
Peddi can be a 'game changer' for Ram Charan
Ram Charan's last film, Game Changer, which was mounted on a staggering budget, was a huge box office disaster, reportedly earning a worldwide gross of only Rs 178 crore in its lifetime haul.
Wankhede feels that Peddi can be a 'game-changer' for Ram.
"Telugu industry hasn't seen mammoth earnings at the box office for long. In that case, Peddi can be a huge relief. It's a Ram Charan film, and people will flock to cinemas for him. He is looking in great shape, the songs are chartbusters, and it has all the over-the-top Telugu elements to be a massy entertainer," he added.
Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key supporting roles.
Buchi Babu Sana has written and directed the Telugu pan-Indian film. Peddi is his second film after his directorial debut, Uppena (2021).