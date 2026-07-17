Brenda Fricker Dies At 81: Oscar Winner And Home Alone 2 Star Leaves Lasting Legacy

Brenda Fricker became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award.
The actor starred in My Left Foot, Home Alone 2 and Casualty.
Brenda Fricker died aged 81 after a celebrated decades-long acting career.
Brenda Fricker, the acclaimed Irish actor who became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award and was beloved for her performances in My Left Foot, Home Alone 2 and the BBC drama Casualty, has died at the age of 81. Her death marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned decades across film, television and theatre.
Brenda Fricker's Oscar-winning career
Fricker made history in 1990 when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for portraying Daniel Day-Lewis' mother in My Left Foot. The performance earned widespread critical acclaim and established her as one of Ireland's most celebrated actors.
Born in Dublin, Brenda Fricker began her career on stage before moving into television and film. She appeared in Coronation Street in 1977 and Licking Hitler in 1978 before becoming one of the original cast members of the BBC medical drama Casualty in 1986. She played nurse Megan Roach for several years and returned for guest appearances until 2010.
Home Alone 2 and an enduring legacy
For many audiences, Fricker remains unforgettable as the compassionate Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, where she shared memorable scenes with Macaulay Culkin. The role introduced her to a new generation of viewers and remains one of the most cherished performances in the holiday classic.
Paying tribute, her agent Phil Belfield said it would never be possible to see another performer like her and that the world had become poorer without her presence. He added that it had been an honour to know, love and work with Fricker, whose legacy would continue to live on in the hearts of film and television audiences.
Brenda Fricker is survived by a body of work that continues to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers.