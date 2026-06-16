England Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Delays Toss At Rose Bowl

Toss for England vs Ireland (Match 8, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026) has been delayed at the Rose Bowl in Southampton due to persistent rain on Tuesday, 16 June
Covers remain fully in place as conditions continue to stay wet with no immediate sign of improvement
The delay has pushed back the start of the Group B clash, keeping players and officials waiting as weather holds up proceedings
The toss for Match 8 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 between England and Ireland at the Rose Bowl in Southampton has been delayed due to persistent rain on Tuesday, 16 June, with the covers firmly in place as conditions continue to refuse improvement.
Ireland are still searching for their first points of the tournament after a tough start. They have now gone 18 matches without a win in the format, with their latest defeat coming against Scotland.
However, they will draw some confidence from their previous win over a second-string England side in late 2024, where Orla Prendergast played a decisive role.
England were in complete control in their opener at Edgbaston, brushing aside Sri Lanka by 87 runs. Danni Wyatt-Hodge starred with an unbeaten century, while Amy Jones and Nat Sciver-Brunt also made key contributions as England posted a commanding total and dictated terms throughout the match.
Ireland’s campaign began with a 40-run defeat to Scotland in Manchester. Ava Canning impressed with the ball, picking up three wickets, but Ireland were unable to build enough pressure across phases. They will need a far more complete performance to challenge an in-form England unit.
England Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Heavy rain delays toss and start of play as covers come on.
England Vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch England vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2026?
The England vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Tuesday, 16 June at The Rose Bowl.
Where to watch England vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2026?
The England vs Ireland, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match live on the JioHotstar website and app.