ENG Vs SA, Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Clash – Check Result

Nat Sciver-Brunt's 75 and Heather Knight's 58 rescued England before guiding them to a competitive 169/5
England's disciplined bowling attack restricted South Africa to 129/8, sealing a convincing 40-run semi-final victory
England advanced to the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Australia in a blockbuster title clash
England stormed into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final with a commanding 40-run victory over South Africa at The Oval, setting up a blockbuster title clash against defending champions Australia.
Put into bat, the hosts suffered an early collapse to 23/3 before captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight transformed the innings with a magnificent 133-run stand. Sciver-Brunt, returning from a calf injury, smashed 75 off 47 balls, while Knight added a composed 58 to lift England to 169/5.
Sciver-Brunt, Knight Turn The Tide
South Africa's chase began steadily, but England's disciplined bowling never allowed the required rate to come under control. Tazmin Brits fought valiantly with 51 off 45 deliveries, yet wickets kept tumbling around her as the Proteas slipped behind the asking rate.
Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean and the England attack applied relentless pressure, restricting South Africa to 129/8 despite their determined resistance.
The victory marked England's first Women's T20 World Cup final appearance since 2018, delighting a packed home crowd at The Oval. Sciver-Brunt's inspirational return and Knight's experience proved decisive after the hosts had looked in trouble early in their innings.
South Africa, who had enjoyed an impressive tournament, were left to rue another missed opportunity despite Brits' half-century and Shabnim Ismail's early breakthroughs.
England will now take on six-time champions Australia in Sunday's final at Lord's, with the hosts aiming to lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy on home soil.
Carrying unbeaten momentum and boosted by their semi-final comeback, England head into the title clash full of confidence, while Australia await in what promises to be one of the biggest matches in women's cricket.