England Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's T20 Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch The Semi-Final Clash?

South Africa and England will lock swords in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
The winner will be up against Australia in the final on Sunday
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India
It will the final's spot that will be up for grab as hosts England take on South Africa in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Kennington Oval, London on Thursday, July 2.
The winner of this contest will face six-time champions Australia in the final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 5. While the first semifinal turned out to be a one-sided affair, with Australia playing to their potential and comfortably steamrolling the Caribbean side, the second semifinal is expected to be a much tighter battle, with both teams appearing evenly matched on paper.
The pace trio of Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, and Ayabonga Khaka has been South Africa's biggest strength in this tournament, claiming 25 wickets between them at an average of 18.84, a record bettered only by Australia.
South Africa, placed in the so-called group of death, entered the knockout stage after winning four of their five matches. They were also aided by Australia's victory over India in the final group-stage game, which led to India's elimination and secured the Proteas a place in the last four.
If they overcome England in the semifinals, South Africa will reach their third consecutive T20 World Cup final and earn another opportunity to lift their maiden ICC trophy.
Meanwhile, along with Australia, England have been the only team to be unbeaten in the tournament, winning all their five group matches. Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been in excellent form in the tournament, and their team is further bolstered by the addition of all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has recovered from injury and declared fit for the semifinal.
Sophie Ecclestone has been England's mainstay with the ball, claiming 37 wickets in 23 matches, while conceding just 4.7 runs per over. The hosts have performed like a well-oiled unit in the group stages, and the Proteas will have to bring their best to get past them.
England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 Cup 2026: Head-To-Head (T20Is)
Matches: 32
England: 23
South Africa: 8
No Result: 1
England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 Cup 2026: Telecast/Streaming Info
When and where will the second semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between England and South Africa be played?
The second semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between England and South Africa will be played on Thursday, July 2 at the Kennington Oval, London. The live action will begin at 11:00 PM IST.
Where can we watch the second semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between England and South Africa?
The second semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 between England and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.