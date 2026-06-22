India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Women In Blue Still Qualify For Semis After SA Defeat

(i) If India win both their matches: India will have to win both their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia to keep their fate in their own hands. If India win both their matches, they'll most probably reach the next round even if South Africa come out superior in the rest of the matches, as they have a superior NRR. However, if Harmanpreet Kaur's team just manage to scrape through in their next matches as Proteas women decimate their opponents, then NRR could come into play.