India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Women In Blue Still Qualify For Semis After SA Defeat

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Vikas Patwal
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India's batting failed against South Africa in the third round of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, resulting in a 6-wicket loss, making their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia knockouts

ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026: India qualification scenarios
Understand India women's semifinal qualification scenarios after loss to South Africa in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: X/BCCI Women
Summary of this article

  • India women's World Cup campaign derailed after a 6-wicket loss to South Africa in the third round

  • Marizanne Kapp's all-round show have made India's remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia a virtual knockout

  • Australia have almost qualified for the knockouts after their all their initial three matches

The third round of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has come to an end with all teams playing three group matches each. India's campaign, which was going on autopilot mode in the initial two matches, faced a major roadblock on Sunday as South Africa handed them a crushing 6-wicket defeat at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, on June 21.

The Women in Blue are placed in a group of death along heavyweights Australia and the finalists of the last two T20 World Cups South Africa. While only two teams can make it to the knockout stage, the defeat against Proteas women has made the road to semifinals difficult for the Indian women's team.

Australia are almost into the semifinal by winning all the three matches played so far. The real competition is between the other two teams who have lost one match each.

South Africa suffered a 65-run loss against Australia in their opener but made a strong comeback against India to bring their campaign back on track.

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South Africa's Chloe Tryon (left) and Marizanne Kapp score the winning runs as India players look on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England. - | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
India's Shree Charani celebrates bowling and catching out South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - Nigel French/PA via AP
Australia's Georgia Wareham, center, celebrates with teammates after running out South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, on the ground, during the Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday June 13, 2026. - (Nigel French/PA via AP)
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram. - | Photo: PTI

India started their World Cup journey with a bang, registering dominant wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands by 64 and 95 runs, respectively. While they were cruising at one stage, the loss against South Africa has made things tricky for the ODI World Cup champions.

Let's understand the qualification scenarios for the Indian women's team after round three:

(i) If India win both their matches: India will have to win both their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia to keep their fate in their own hands. If India win both their matches, they'll most probably reach the next round even if South Africa come out superior in the rest of the matches, as they have a superior NRR. However, if Harmanpreet Kaur's team just manage to scrape through in their next matches as Proteas women decimate their opponents, then NRR could come into play.

(ii) If India lose one of their remaining matches, they will have to hope South Africa lose one of their matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh. If this doesn't happen, then the Proteas women will go through to the next round.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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