India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: A Lot On Stake As Women In Blue Face Proteas Challenge

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Info
The match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Tazmin Brits, Dane van Niekerk
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of match 18 of India vs South Africa in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Manchester. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.