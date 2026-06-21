India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: A Lot On Stake As Women In Blue Face Proteas Challenge

IND-W will be up against SA-W in match 18 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Manchester. X/BCCI Women

India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of the Women's World Cup 2026 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday, June 21. This will be special occasion as both teams will be facing each other first-time ever in Women's T20 World Cup history and both will look to start a new chapter in their rivalry with a win. India have win both their initial matches of the tournament and will put their one foot in the semifinals, if they win this match. On the other hand, Proteas women have one win and loss each on their name so far. If they lose, then their knockout chances would get difficult as they already registered a 65-run loss to Australia in their opening game. Check out the live score and real-time update of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jun 2026, 06:14:47 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast oThere is possibility of rain today between IND-W and SA-W match in Manchester on Sunday, June 21. weather.metoffice.gov.uk

21 Jun 2026, 05:57:52 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Info The match 18 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

21 Jun 2026, 05:46:46 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Tazmin Brits, Dane van Niekerk